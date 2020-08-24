Search
A Lesson to Learn: Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Fell -0.40%

by Melissa Arnold

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.36 and move down -1.43%, while CAG stocks collected 0.11% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/20 that Mondelez Is Stung by Coronavirus Lockdowns in Emerging Markets

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Worth an Investment?

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.99 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CAG Market Performance

CAG stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 15.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for CAG stocks with the simple moving average of 17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CAG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CAG socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on June 22, 2020.

Standpoint Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG stock at the price of $41. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 18, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Hold” rating to CAG stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on May 11, 2020.

CAG Stocks 4.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Conagra Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CAG went up by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +36.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.67. In addition, Conagra Brands, Inc. saw 10.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CAG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), starting from Biegger David, who sold 33,634 shares at the price of $37.66 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 66,697 shares of Conagra Brands, Inc., valued at $1,266,623 with the latest closing price.

Biegger David, the EVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer of Conagra Brands, Inc., sold 33,634 shares at the value of $37.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Biegger David is holding 66,697 shares at the value of $1,266,623 based on the most recent closing price.

CAG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.65 for the present operating margin and +29.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Conagra Brands, Inc. stands at +7.60. Total capital return value is set at 11.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return holds the value 10.90%, with 3.80% for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.60 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.08. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.73 and long-term debt to capital is 111.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Conagra Brands, Inc. is 13.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

