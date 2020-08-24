A Lesson to Learn: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Jump 6.47%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.58 and move down -2.49%, while ARLO stocks collected 16.52% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Arlo Extends Second Harvest Foodbank Initiative to Support Communities and Individuals During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Worth an Investment?

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Arlo Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is $0.58 above current price. ARLO currently has a short float of 5.05% and public float of 76.03M with average trading volume of 1.62M shares.

ARLO Market Performance

ARLO stocks went up by 16.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 75.89% and a quarterly performance of 166.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.18% for ARLO stocks with the simple moving average of 96.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARLO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ARLO socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12, 2019.

ARLO Stocks 74.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arlo Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, while the shares surge at the distance of +86.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +186.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO went up by +16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +86.63% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.28. In addition, Arlo Technologies, Inc. saw 52.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ARLO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), starting from Summers Grady, who bought 254 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 129,957 shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc., valued at $1,397 with the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies, Inc., bought 483 shares at the value of $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Summers Grady is holding 129,703 shares at the value of $1,425 based on the most recent closing price.

ARLO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -37.47 for the present operating margin and +9.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Arlo Technologies, Inc. stands at -23.25. Total capital return value is set at -52.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.94. Equity return holds the value -44.60%, with -18.00% for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 16.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Arlo Technologies, Inc. is 2.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.