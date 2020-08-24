– 11.165 – 11.64: is It Good Range to Buy TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move down -43.93%, while TTMI stocks collected -5.92% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

TTMI Market Performance

TTMI stocks went down by -5.92% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of -0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for TTMI stocks with the simple moving average of -9.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TTMI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TTMI socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to TTMI stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 13, 2019.

TTMI Stocks -4.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TTM Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI went down by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.12. In addition, TTM Technologies, Inc. saw -24.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TTMI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), starting from Zakheim Dov S., who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 99,700 shares of TTM Technologies, Inc., valued at $230,000 with the latest closing price.

SANCHEZ TONY, the VP, Corporate Controller of TTM Technologies, Inc., sold 2,839 shares at the value of $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that SANCHEZ TONY is holding 25,564 shares at the value of $31,172 based on the most recent closing price.

TTMI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.99 for the present operating margin and +13.14 for gross margin. The net margin for TTM Technologies, Inc. stands at +1.54. Total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return holds the value 17.70%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 117.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.62 and long-term debt to capital is 97.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for TTM Technologies, Inc. is 3.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.