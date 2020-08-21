Will Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Remain Competitive?

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.69 and move down -560.56%, while WPG stocks collected 1.03% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Washington Prime Group Announces Amendments to Its Credit Facilities

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Worth an Investment?

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) The 36 Months beta value for WPG stocks is at 1.52, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is $0.29 above current price. WPG currently has a short float of 35.65% and public float of 185.31M with average trading volume of 5.58M shares.

WPG Market Performance

WPG stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.53% and a quarterly performance of 7.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for WPG stocks with the simple moving average of -64.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for WPG shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WPG socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $1 based on the research report published on June 4, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPG stock at the price of $1. The rating they have provided for WPG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 15, 2019.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to WPG stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on December 18, 2018.

WPG Stocks -12.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Washington Prime Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -84.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -42.34% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WPG went up by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -84.18% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7402. In addition, Washington Prime Group Inc. saw -80.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WPG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), starting from CONFORTI LOUIS G, who bought 46,500 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 925,990 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc., valued at $100,440 with the latest closing price.

LAIKIN ROBERT J, the Director of Washington Prime Group Inc., bought 46,700 shares at the value of $2.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LAIKIN ROBERT J is holding 221,700 shares at the value of $106,943 based on the most recent closing price.

WPG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.24 for the present operating margin and +23.42 for gross margin. The net margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. stands at +0.65. Total capital return value is set at -1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.11. Equity return holds the value -11.70%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), the company’s capital structure generated 406.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.59 and long-term debt to capital is 486.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for Washington Prime Group Inc. is 5.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15.