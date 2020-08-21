Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up 4.77%, while SNPS stocks collected 9.58% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Synopsys IC Validator, Running on AMD EPYC Processor Powered Azure Virtual Machines, Verifies AMD Radeon Pro VII GPU Design in Under Nine Hours

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Worth an Investment?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SNPS Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 9.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 27.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.68% for SNPS stocks with the simple moving average of 35.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNPS shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for SNPS socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $230 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS stock at the price of $228, previously predicting the value of $222. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 20, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to SNPS stocks, setting the target price at $228 in the report published on August 20, 2020.

SNPS Stocks 10.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Synopsys, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 5.01% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.59% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS went up by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +58.47% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $198.84. In addition, Synopsys, Inc. saw 54.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SNPS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sold 15,838 shares at the price of $193.35 back on Jun 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,893 shares of Synopsys, Inc., valued at $3,062,277 with the latest closing price.

RUNKEL JOHN F JR, the GC & Corporate Secretary of Synopsys, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $187.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that RUNKEL JOHN F JR is holding 17,956 shares at the value of $935,002 based on the most recent closing price.

SNPS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.33 for the present operating margin and +76.36 for gross margin. The net margin for Synopsys, Inc. stands at +15.85. Total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return holds the value 11.50%, with 7.00% for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.26. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.15 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 49.92 and long-term debt to capital is 2.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Synopsys, Inc. is 6.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.