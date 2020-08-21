Why ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.11 and move down -102.85%, while PUMP stocks collected -7.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that ProPetro Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2020

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Worth an Investment?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PUMP Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.15% and a quarterly performance of 16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for PUMP stocks with the simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUMP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PUMP shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for PUMP socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP stock at the price of $8.50. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on March 19, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Equal Weight” rating to PUMP stocks, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

PUMP Stocks 7.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ProPetro Holding Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.57% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP went down by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.99. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -46.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PUMP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.16 for the present operating margin and +21.28 for gross margin. The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +7.94. Total capital return value is set at 33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return holds the value 2.40%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 9.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 46.43 and long-term debt to capital is 13.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.56 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for ProPetro Holding Corp. is 9.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.