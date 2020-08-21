Search
Why PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

by Nicola Day

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.16 and move down -99.35%, while PDSB stocks collected -0.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that PDS Biotechnology Corporation Announces Closing of Approx. $19 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Worth an Investment?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) The 36 Months beta value for PDSB stocks is at 3.19, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.25 which is -$3.09 below current price. PDSB currently has a short float of 7.25% and public float of 9.77M with average trading volume of 1.99M shares.

PDSB Market Performance

PDSB stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -23.16% and a quarterly performance of 139.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.45% for PDSB stocks with the simple moving average of 59.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDSB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PDSB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PDSB socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $4 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDSB stock at the price of $5.45. The rating they have provided for PDSB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave “Buy” rating to PDSB stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 24, 2019.

PDSB Stocks 16.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PDS Biotechnology Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +161.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PDSB went up by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.51. In addition, PDS Biotechnology Corporation saw 10.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

