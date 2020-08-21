Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.94 and move down -15.88%, while ZEN stocks collected 0.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Worth an Investment?

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) The 36 Months beta value for ZEN stocks is at 1.34, while 15 of the analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Zendesk, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $108.17 which is $18.78 above current price. ZEN currently has a short float of 7.62% and public float of 113.29M with average trading volume of 2.12M shares.

ZEN Market Performance

ZEN stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of 9.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for ZEN stocks with the simple moving average of 10.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZEN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ZEN socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEN stock at the price of $76. The rating they have provided for ZEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 1, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ In-line” rating to ZEN stocks, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on April 28, 2020.

ZEN Stocks -1.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zendesk, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.88% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZEN went up by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +22.25% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $90.82. In addition, Zendesk, Inc. saw 14.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN), starting from Liu Ying Christina, who sold 440 shares at the price of $89.00 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,156 shares of Zendesk, Inc., valued at $39,160 with the latest closing price.

Svane Mikkel, the Chair and CEO of Zendesk, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at the value of $87.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Svane Mikkel is holding 983,090 shares at the value of $4,398,767 based on the most recent closing price.

ZEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19.17 for the present operating margin and +71.40 for gross margin. The net margin for Zendesk, Inc. stands at -20.84. Total capital return value is set at -16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.87. Equity return holds the value -40.50%, with -11.00% for asset returns.

Based on Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN), the company’s capital structure generated 128.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.87 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -5.84 and long-term debt to capital is 123.79.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Zendesk, Inc. is 7.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.