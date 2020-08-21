Why Investors Need To Watch Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.75 and move down -28.42%, while CLNE stocks collected 8.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Clean Energy Reports 89.5 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $59.9 Million for Second Quarter of 2020

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Worth an Investment?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.60 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CLNE Market Performance

CLNE stocks went up by 8.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.70% and a quarterly performance of 46.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for CLNE stocks with the simple moving average of 32.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CLNE socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 3, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 5, 2018.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to CLNE stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 5, 2016.

CLNE Stocks 18.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE went up by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.32% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.69. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 24.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CLNE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), starting from SOCHA KENNETH M, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 189,728 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $7,000 with the latest closing price.

ARDISANA LIZABETH A, the Director of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that ARDISANA LIZABETH A is holding 10,000 shares at the value of $12,960 based on the most recent closing price.

CLNE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.41 for the present operating margin and +25.36 for gross margin. The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at +5.82. Total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return holds the value 6.10%, with 4.40% for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 15.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.04 and long-term debt to capital is 11.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 3.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.