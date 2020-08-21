Why Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $314.73 and move up 1.67%, while INTU stocks collected 4.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Bill.com and Intuit QuickBooks Extend Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Bill.com Application into QuickBooks Online Advanced

INTU Market Performance

INTU stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.97% and a quarterly performance of 10.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for INTU stocks with the simple moving average of 16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for INTU shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for INTU socks in the upcoming period according to CFRA is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 6, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU stock at the price of $280. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Overweight” rating to INTU stocks, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

INTU Stocks 7.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Intuit Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 1.70% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INTU went up by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $305.85. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 22.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

INTU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Intuit Inc. (INTU), starting from Chriss James Alexander, who sold 337 shares at the price of $291.10 back on May 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 220 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $98,101 with the latest closing price.

McLean Kerry J, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Intuit Inc., sold 18,000 shares at the value of $287.09 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that McLean Kerry J is holding 5,399 shares at the value of $5,167,653 based on the most recent closing price.

INTU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.33 for the present operating margin and +82.71 for gross margin. The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +22.95. Total capital return value is set at 53.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.28. Equity return holds the value 33.70%, with 19.90% for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.63 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.42. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 6.94 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 123.60 and long-term debt to capital is 10.30.

EBITDA value lies at +1.48 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.21. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Intuit Inc. is 46.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.