Why Do Investors Care About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.94 and move down -205.62%, while SKT stocks collected -7.99% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Worth an Investment?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) The 36 Months beta value for SKT stocks is at 1.84, while 0 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 5 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.65 which is $0.02 above current price. SKT currently has a short float of 49.75% and public float of 91.06M with average trading volume of 3.42M shares.

SKT Market Performance

SKT stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.93% and a quarterly performance of -5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.93% for SKT stocks with the simple moving average of -41.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SKT socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 4, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to SKT stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

SKT Stocks -13.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -27.26% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SKT went down by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -65.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.40. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. saw -60.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SKT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), starting from Worsham Charles Allen, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 37,574 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., valued at $112,000 with the latest closing price.

SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, the Senior VP, Treasurer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., sold 5,830 shares at the value of $12.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R is holding 34,310 shares at the value of $73,236 based on the most recent closing price.

SKT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.00 for the present operating margin and +41.41 for gross margin. The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. stands at +17.97. Total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return holds the value -10.10%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 383.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.31. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 72.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.28 and long-term debt to capital is 381.31.