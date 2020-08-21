Why Do Investors Care About iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) went up by 15.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.83 and move down -172.12%, while IFMK stocks collected 12.32% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that iFresh Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Worth an Investment?

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) The 36 Months beta value for IFMK stocks is at -3.61, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for iFresh Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. IFMK currently has a short float of 4.21% and public float of 12.38M with average trading volume of 505.45K shares.

IFMK Market Performance

IFMK stocks went up by 12.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of -4.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for IFMK stocks with the simple moving average of 22.99% for the last 200 days.

IFMK Stocks 1.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, iFresh Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.75% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IFMK went up by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +35.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9488. In addition, iFresh Inc. saw 156.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IFMK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.18 for the present operating margin and +18.82 for gross margin. The net margin for iFresh Inc. stands at -9.26. Equity return holds the value 330.90%, with -7.90% for asset returns.