Search
Home Trending
Trending

Why DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -3.12%

by Nicola Day

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.10 and move down -8.24%, while DPHC stocks collected 7.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/20 that Electric-Truck Maker’s Deal Adds Further Spark to Battery-Powered Market

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Worth an Investment?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 146.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DPHC Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.03% and a quarterly performance of 40.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for DPHC stocks with the simple moving average of 35.93% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Stocks 27.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +34.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +39.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC went up by +7.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.19. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 40.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) Jump 17.31%
Next articlePinterest, Inc. (PINS) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/29/2020

Related Articles

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)?

Nicola Day - 0
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $104.83 and move...
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)?

Nicola Day - 0
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $104.83 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
View Post
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $117.79 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Read more
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
Read more
Business

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.17

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.87 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -0.37%

Nicola Day - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Read more
Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Share Tumbled 2.39% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.50 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links