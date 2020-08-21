Why DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -3.12%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.10 and move down -8.24%, while DPHC stocks collected 7.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/20 that Electric-Truck Maker’s Deal Adds Further Spark to Battery-Powered Market

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Worth an Investment?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 146.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DPHC Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.03% and a quarterly performance of 40.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for DPHC stocks with the simple moving average of 35.93% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Stocks 27.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +34.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +39.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC went up by +7.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.19. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 40.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.