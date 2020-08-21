Search
Why Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 3.77%

by Nicola Day

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went up by 3.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.20 and move down -20.61%, while CYTK stocks collected 5.95% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Cytokinetics Announces Partnership to Improve Prediction of Risk and Outcomes in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Worth an Investment?

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) The 36 Months beta value for CYTK stocks is at 1.46, while 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cytokinetics, Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $40.25 which is -$24.21 below current price. CYTK currently has a short float of 11.69% and public float of 62.43M with average trading volume of 844.91K shares.

CYTK Market Performance

CYTK stocks went up by 5.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 12.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for CYTK stocks with the simple moving average of 51.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CYTK shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for CYTK socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on July 10, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK stock at the price of $31. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to CYTK stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

CYTK Stocks 2.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cytokinetics, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK went up by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +119.69% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.61. In addition, Cytokinetics, Incorporated saw 128.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CYTK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK), starting from Blum Robert I, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 304,868 shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, valued at $117,422 with the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, sold 599 shares at the value of $21.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 154,435 shares at the value of $13,088 based on the most recent closing price.

CYTK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -367.97 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Cytokinetics, Incorporated stands at -452.93. Total capital return value is set at -102.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.67. Equity return holds the value 363.30%, with -58.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.

