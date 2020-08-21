What’s Behind Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Volatile Ride?

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went down by -9.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.30 and move down -209.35%, while HTBX stocks collected -24.04% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Heat Biologics, Co-Diagnostics, Penn National Gaming, Boxlight Corp, or Intec Pharma?

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Worth an Investment?

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) The 36 Months beta value for HTBX stocks is at 0.66, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.38 which is -$1.39 below current price. HTBX currently has a short float of 16.32% and public float of 75.53M with average trading volume of 31.44M shares.

HTBX Market Performance

HTBX stocks went down by -24.04% for the week, with the monthly drop of -53.20% and a quarterly performance of 87.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 146.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.96% for HTBX stocks with the simple moving average of 80.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HTBX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HTBX socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $120 based on the research report published on June 20, 2016.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBX stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for HTBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 8, 2016.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to HTBX stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26, 2015.

HTBX Stocks -9.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Heat Biologics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -49.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +68.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX went down by -24.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +162.21% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.9755. In addition, Heat Biologics, Inc. saw 192.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HTBX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -636.11 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. stands at -656.51. Total capital return value is set at -85.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.94. Equity return holds the value -100.70%, with -67.90% for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for Heat Biologics, Inc. is 96.00 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.