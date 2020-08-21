What’s Behind Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Volatile Ride?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went up by 22.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.64 and move down -32%, while FTK stocks collected 28.21% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Flotek Welcomes Harsha V. Agadi To Board Of Directors

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Worth an Investment?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) The 36 Months beta value for FTK stocks is at 2.92, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.50 which is -$0.5 below current price. FTK currently has a short float of 6.90% and public float of 59.54M with average trading volume of 546.98K shares.

FTK Market Performance

FTK stocks went up by 28.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 24.22% and a quarterly performance of 100.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.02% for FTK stocks with the simple moving average of 42.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for FTK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for FTK socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 8, 2018.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTK stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for FTK stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on January 20, 2016.

Oppenheimer gave “ Perform” rating to FTK stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27, 2015.

FTK Stocks 48.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Flotek Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.11%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +68.07% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FTK went up by +28.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.54% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.54.

FTK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), starting from Nierenberg David, who bought 235,198 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,222,214 shares of Flotek Industries, Inc., valued at $237,550 with the latest closing price.

Nierenberg David, the Director of Flotek Industries, Inc., bought 235,197 shares at the value of $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Nierenberg David is holding 2,070,613 shares at the value of $211,677 based on the most recent closing price.

FTK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -62.99 for the present operating margin and -31.69 for gross margin. The net margin for Flotek Industries, Inc. stands at -64.29. Total capital return value is set at -33.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.15. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 6.30% for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 10.20 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -37.23 and long-term debt to capital is 9.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.28 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for Flotek Industries, Inc. is 4.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.