What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

by Nicola Day

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move down -25.29%, while AVID stocks collected -8.87% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Avid Names Diversified as First-Ever Global Systems Integration Partner

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Worth an Investment?

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.87 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AVID Market Performance

AVID stocks went down by -8.87% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of 37.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.11% for AVID stocks with the simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AVID shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AVID socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVID stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for AVID stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to AVID stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 15, 2019.

AVID Stocks -1.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Avid Technology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AVID went down by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.56% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.46. In addition, Avid Technology, Inc. saw -10.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AVID Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID), starting from Duva Jason A, who sold 70,355 shares at the price of $9.31 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 353,373 shares of Avid Technology, Inc., valued at $655,089 with the latest closing price.

Asmar Christian, the Director of Avid Technology, Inc., bought 4,391 shares at the value of $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Asmar Christian is holding 6,881,793 shares at the value of $30,589 based on the most recent closing price.

AVID Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.09 for the present operating margin and +58.08 for gross margin. The net margin for Avid Technology, Inc. stands at +1.85. Total capital return value is set at 40.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return holds the value -9.00%, with 5.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Avid Technology, Inc. is 4.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Quick Links