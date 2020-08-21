What Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $139.96 and move down -221.67%, while ADS stocks collected -7.64% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For July 2020

ADS Market Performance

ADS stocks went down by -7.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.21% and a quarterly performance of 1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for ADS stocks with the simple moving average of -37.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADS shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ADS socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADS stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for ADS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Underweight” rating to ADS stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 8, 2020.

ADS Stocks -4.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Alliance Data Systems Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.06% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADS went down by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -57.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $45.56. In addition, Alliance Data Systems Corporation saw -61.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ADS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), starting from Gerspach John C, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $51.51 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, valued at $257,550 with the latest closing price.

THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, the Director of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, bought 1,500 shares at the value of $42.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J is holding 4,125 shares at the value of $63,285 based on the most recent closing price.

ADS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.02 for the present operating margin and +50.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stands at +10.14. Total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,422.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 93.43. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 85.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.65 and long-term debt to capital is 787.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 0.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.