Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): Share Surge -4.15% last week: What Happened?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.38, while WES stocks collected -4.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Worth an Investment?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.26 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WES Market Performance

WES stocks went down by -4.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of 7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for WES stocks with the simple moving average of -23.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WES shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for WES socks in the upcoming period according to CapitalOne is $82 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

UBS gave “ Neutral” rating to WES stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

WES Stocks -5.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Western Midstream Partners, LP was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WES went down by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -57.65% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.56. In addition, Western Midstream Partners, LP saw -51.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WES Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), starting from Ure Michael, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP, valued at $54,500 with the latest closing price.

CRANE JAMES R, the Director of Western Midstream Partners, LP, bought 340,700 shares at the value of $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that CRANE JAMES R is holding 666,402 shares at the value of $1,999,486 based on the most recent closing price.

WES Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.48 for the present operating margin and +42.89 for gross margin. The net margin for Western Midstream Partners, LP stands at +24.11. Total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return holds the value 14.10%, with 3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 249.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 64.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.03 and long-term debt to capital is 248.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Western Midstream Partners, LP is 10.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.