Search
Home Trending
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

by Daisy Galbraith

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52 and move down -0.49%, while PG stocks collected 0.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Oral-B iO(TM), The Biggest Innovation in Oral Care History, Is Now Available Nationwide

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Worth an Investment?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.60 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PG Market Performance

PG stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.49% and a quarterly performance of 22.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.54% for PG stocks with the simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PG socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $128 based on the research report published on March 30, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG stock at the price of $117, previously predicting the value of $119. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to PG stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

PG Stocks 9.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Procter & Gamble Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PG went up by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $132.70. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 9.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), starting from Sheppard Valarie L, who sold 7 shares at the price of $135.92 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,085 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $951 with the latest closing price.

TASTAD CAROLYN M, the Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company, sold 19,043 shares at the value of $136.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that TASTAD CAROLYN M is holding 47,991 shares at the value of $2,589,848 based on the most recent closing price.

PG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.10 for the present operating margin and +51.18 for gross margin. The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.36. Equity return holds the value 28.30%, with 11.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)
Next articleAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
View Post
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.94 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) – the Stock that gain 6.88% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.62 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
Read more
Business

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.74 and move...
Read more
Business

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $158.21...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Read more
Companies

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $342.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.17 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.54 and move down...
Read more
Companies

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.70 and move...
Read more

Quick Links