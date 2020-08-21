Search
Home Business
Business

Walk through Financial Numbers of Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

by Daisy Galbraith

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.14 and move down -19.74%, while DBX stocks collected 2.70% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Dropbox, General Motors, Riot Blockchain, Apple Inc, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Worth an Investment?

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 255.19 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DBX Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of -8.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.61% for DBX stocks with the simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DBX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DBX socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $22. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to DBX stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 15, 2020.

DBX Stocks -7.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dropbox, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.28% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DBX went up by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.27. In addition, Dropbox, Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DBX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), starting from Volkmer Bart, who sold 9,800 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 266,019 shares of Dropbox, Inc., valued at $206,780 with the latest closing price.

Vashee Ajay, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox, Inc., sold 13,750 shares at the value of $21.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Vashee Ajay is holding 507,797 shares at the value of $290,989 based on the most recent closing price.

DBX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4.79 for the present operating margin and +75.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Dropbox, Inc. stands at -3.17. Total capital return value is set at -5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 1.20% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 124.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.72 and long-term debt to capital is 105.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Dropbox, Inc. is 27.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Previous articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Geron Corporation (GERN)
Next articlePark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
View Post
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...
View Post
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $117.79 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Read more
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
Read more
Business

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.17

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.87 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -0.37%

Nicola Day - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Read more
Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Share Tumbled 2.39% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.50 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links