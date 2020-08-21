Walk through Financial Numbers of Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.14 and move down -19.74%, while DBX stocks collected 2.70% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Dropbox, General Motors, Riot Blockchain, Apple Inc, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Worth an Investment?

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 255.19 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DBX Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of -8.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.61% for DBX stocks with the simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DBX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DBX socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX stock at the price of $28, previously predicting the value of $22. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to DBX stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 15, 2020.

DBX Stocks -7.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dropbox, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.28% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DBX went up by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.27. In addition, Dropbox, Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DBX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), starting from Volkmer Bart, who sold 9,800 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 266,019 shares of Dropbox, Inc., valued at $206,780 with the latest closing price.

Vashee Ajay, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox, Inc., sold 13,750 shares at the value of $21.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Vashee Ajay is holding 507,797 shares at the value of $290,989 based on the most recent closing price.

DBX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4.79 for the present operating margin and +75.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Dropbox, Inc. stands at -3.17. Total capital return value is set at -5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return holds the value 4.20%, with 1.20% for asset returns.

Based on Dropbox, Inc. (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 124.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.72 and long-term debt to capital is 105.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Dropbox, Inc. is 27.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.