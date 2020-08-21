Walk through Financial Numbers of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.22 and move down -35%, while BYD stocks collected -0.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Boyd Gaming Completes Exchange Offer For 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2027

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Worth an Investment?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) The 36 Months beta value for BYD stocks is at 2.42, while 7 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $27.50 which is -$0.19 below current price. BYD currently has a short float of 9.33% and public float of 80.47M with average trading volume of 2.51M shares.

BYD Market Performance

BYD stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.78% and a quarterly performance of 35.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.24% for BYD stocks with the simple moving average of 13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for BYD shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BYD socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $5 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to BYD stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

BYD Stocks 19.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Boyd Gaming Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BYD went down by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.55% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.27. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw -10.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BYD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), starting from SMITH KEITH, who sold 131,265 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,250,556 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $3,376,261 with the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Executive Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at the value of $23.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 5,172,040 shares at the value of $230,655 based on the most recent closing price.

BYD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.31 for the present operating margin and +39.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +4.74. Total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return holds the value -16.60%, with -2.80% for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 370.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 78.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.01 and long-term debt to capital is 361.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for Boyd Gaming Corporation is 55.16 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.