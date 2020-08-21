VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) future in Technology Sector

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $221.30 and move down -6.31%, while VRSN stocks collected -1.02% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/20 that Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Worth an Investment?

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.88 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VRSN Market Performance

VRSN stocks went down by -1.02% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.14% and a quarterly performance of -1.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for VRSN stocks with the simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VRSN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VRSN socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $195 based on the research report published on March 5, 2019.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSN stock at the price of $195. The rating they have provided for VRSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 2, 2018.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to VRSN stocks, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on November 2, 2018.

VRSN Stocks 0.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VeriSign, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.34% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN went down by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $208.67. In addition, VeriSign, Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VRSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN), starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $202.35 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 898,215 shares of VeriSign, Inc., valued at $1,214,075 with the latest closing price.

STRUBBE TODD B, the President & COO of VeriSign, Inc., sold 9,500 shares at the value of $208.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that STRUBBE TODD B is holding 110,792 shares at the value of $1,978,335 based on the most recent closing price.

VRSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +65.45 for the present operating margin and +85.35 for gross margin. The net margin for VeriSign, Inc. stands at +49.71. Total capital return value is set at 228.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 174.54. Equity return holds the value -54.90%, with 43.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for VeriSign, Inc. is 88.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.