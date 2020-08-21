Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/12/2020

by Daisy Galbraith

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.64 and move down -109.52%, while VERB stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that VERB to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Worth an Investment?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) The 36 Months beta value for VERB stocks is at 0.43, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.13 which is -$1.26 below current price. VERB currently has a short float of 1.21% and public float of 24.90M with average trading volume of 1.05M shares.

VERB Market Performance

VERB stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.57% and a quarterly performance of 9.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.24% for VERB stocks with the simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

VERB Stocks 5.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verb Technology Company, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VERB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.53% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2155. In addition, Verb Technology Company, Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VERB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), starting from CLAYBORNE JEFF, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 137,833 shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc., valued at $2,080 with the latest closing price.

CRAGUN KENNETH S, the Director of Verb Technology Company, Inc., bought 1,500 shares at the value of $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that CRAGUN KENNETH S is holding 4,500 shares at the value of $2,059 based on the most recent closing price.

VERB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -174.00 for the present operating margin and +35.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Verb Technology Company, Inc. stands at -174.92. Total capital return value is set at -221.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -262.87. Equity return holds the value -130.70%, with -67.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.56 and long-term debt to capital is 40.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for Verb Technology Company, Inc. is 14.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Previous articleHudson Ltd. (HUD) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleThe Kroger Co. (KR) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
View Post
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.94 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) – the Stock that gain 6.88% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.62 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
Read more
Business

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.74 and move...
Read more
Business

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $158.21...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Read more
Companies

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $342.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.17 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.54 and move down...
Read more
Companies

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.70 and move...
Read more

Quick Links