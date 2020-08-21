Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/12/2020

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.64 and move down -109.52%, while VERB stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that VERB to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Worth an Investment?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) The 36 Months beta value for VERB stocks is at 0.43, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Verb Technology Company, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.13 which is -$1.26 below current price. VERB currently has a short float of 1.21% and public float of 24.90M with average trading volume of 1.05M shares.

VERB Market Performance

VERB stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.57% and a quarterly performance of 9.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.24% for VERB stocks with the simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

VERB Stocks 5.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verb Technology Company, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.78% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VERB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.53% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2155. In addition, Verb Technology Company, Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VERB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), starting from CLAYBORNE JEFF, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 137,833 shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc., valued at $2,080 with the latest closing price.

CRAGUN KENNETH S, the Director of Verb Technology Company, Inc., bought 1,500 shares at the value of $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that CRAGUN KENNETH S is holding 4,500 shares at the value of $2,059 based on the most recent closing price.

VERB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -174.00 for the present operating margin and +35.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Verb Technology Company, Inc. stands at -174.92. Total capital return value is set at -221.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -262.87. Equity return holds the value -130.70%, with -67.40% for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.56 and long-term debt to capital is 40.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for Verb Technology Company, Inc. is 14.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.