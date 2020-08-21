Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.46 and move down -386.67%, while MYT stocks collected -33.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Urban Tea, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Ordinary Share Registered Direct Offering

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Worth an Investment?

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) The 36 Months beta value for MYT stocks is at 1.66, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Urban Tea, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. MYT currently has a short float of 0.31% and public float of 47.83M with average trading volume of 3.49M shares.

MYT Market Performance

MYT stocks went down by -33.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -44.41% and a quarterly performance of -37.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.20% for MYT stocks with the simple moving average of -44.77% for the last 200 days.

MYT Stocks -50.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Urban Tea, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -79.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, while the shares sank at the distance of -41.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -65.86% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MYT went down by -11.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.34% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4131. In addition, Urban Tea, Inc. saw -54.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MYT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -506.95 for the present operating margin and +41.10 for gross margin. The net margin for Urban Tea, Inc. stands at -232.16.