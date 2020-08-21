Search
Home Business
Business

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

by Denise Gardner

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $118.00 and move down -2.25%, while TMUS stocks collected 0.03% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that SoftBank Scored $600 Million Gain After $10 Billion Stock Bet

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Worth an Investment?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.14 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TMUS Market Performance

TMUS stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.98% and a quarterly performance of 22.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.51% for TMUS stocks with the simple moving average of 26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TMUS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TMUS socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $140 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS stock at the price of $110. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “ Neutral” rating to TMUS stocks, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

TMUS Stocks 7.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, T-Mobile US, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS went up by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +42.61% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $110.96. In addition, T-Mobile US, Inc. saw 47.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TMUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), starting from Staneff Matthew A., who sold 9,500 shares at the price of $115.23 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 53,747 shares of T-Mobile US, Inc., valued at $1,094,697 with the latest closing price.

Miller David A, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of T-Mobile US, Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $115.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Miller David A is holding 161,142 shares at the value of $2,319,832 based on the most recent closing price.

TMUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.38 for the present operating margin and +44.14 for gross margin. The net margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at +7.71. Total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return holds the value 7.20%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 147.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.70 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.02 and long-term debt to capital is 135.69.

EBITDA value lies at +6.07 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.25. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 10.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Previous articleWhy Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events
Next articleDenny’s Corporation (DENN) Loss -55.01% in one Year: What’s Next?

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
View Post
Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.94 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.66 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $127.39 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) – the Stock that gain 6.88% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.84 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.62 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.62 and move...
Read more
Business

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.00...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.74 and move...
Read more
Business

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $158.21...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.15 and...
Read more
Companies

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $342.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.17 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.54 and move down...
Read more
Companies

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.70 and move...
Read more

Quick Links