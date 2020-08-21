Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.51 and move down -0.62%, while PACB stocks collected 15.33% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Worth an Investment?

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) The 36 Months beta value for PACB stocks is at 1.76, while 2 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is -$1.14 below current price. PACB currently has a short float of 11.69% and public float of 148.87M with average trading volume of 1.68M shares.

PACB Market Performance

PACB stocks went up by 15.33% for the week, with the monthly jump of 63.80% and a quarterly performance of 73.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.79% for PACB stocks with the simple moving average of 57.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PACB shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for PACB socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on June 2, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave “ Overweight” rating to PACB stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 15, 2019.

PACB Stocks 58.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +65.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +75.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PACB went up by +15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.72. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. saw 25.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PACB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB), starting from Phillips James Michael, who sold 2,760 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Mar 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 249,220 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., valued at $8,421 with the latest closing price.

Phillips James Michael, the SVP, Research & Development of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., sold 5,050 shares at the value of $4.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Phillips James Michael is holding 251,980 shares at the value of $22,624 based on the most recent closing price.

PACB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -110.62 for the present operating margin and +38.04 for gross margin. The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stands at -92.57. Total capital return value is set at -81.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.59. Equity return holds the value -98.30%, with -27.50% for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 112.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -38.51 and long-term debt to capital is 76.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is 7.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.