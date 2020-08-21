Understanding the Risk vs Reward for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.40 and move down -50.9%, while OMF stocks collected -2.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that OneMain Financial Releases Inaugural ESG Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Worth an Investment?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OMF Market Performance

OMF stocks went down by -2.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.22% and a quarterly performance of 39.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for OMF stocks with the simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OMF shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OMF socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20, 2020.

Wedbush , on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF stock at the price of $45, previously predicting the value of $35. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to OMF stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 16, 2019.

OMF Stocks 13.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OneMain Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.94% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OMF went down by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.23. In addition, OneMain Holdings, Inc. saw -23.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OMF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), starting from Conrad Micah R., who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $18.86 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 25,299 shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc., valued at $47,150 with the latest closing price.

Levine Jay N., the Director of OneMain Holdings, Inc., bought 20,000 shares at the value of $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Levine Jay N. is holding 2,673,519 shares at the value of $437,600 based on the most recent closing price.

OMF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.68 for the present operating margin and +85.72 for gross margin. The net margin for OneMain Holdings, Inc. stands at +17.87. Total capital return value is set at 5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return holds the value 17.20%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 401.57 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.06. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 76.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.33 and long-term debt to capital is 377.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 0.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22.