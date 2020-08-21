Search
Home Business
Business

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Gains 28.44% in one Year: What’s Next?

by Melissa Arnold

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.63 and move down -4.43%, while TPH stocks collected 1.83% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/24/20 that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Worth an Investment?

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TPH Market Performance

TPH stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.02% and a quarterly performance of 34.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for TPH stocks with the simple moving average of 24.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TPH shares by setting it to “Positive”. The predicted price for TPH socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $41 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPH stock at the price of $41. The rating they have provided for TPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 23, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “Mkt Outperform” rating to TPH stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 14, 2020.

TPH Stocks 13.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TPH went up by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.34% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.30. In addition, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. saw 14.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TPH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH), starting from BAUER DOUGLAS F., who sold 12,324 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 779,136 shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc., valued at $212,589 with the latest closing price.

BAUER DOUGLAS F., the Chief Executive Officer of TRI Pointe Group, Inc., sold 113,537 shares at the value of $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that BAUER DOUGLAS F. is holding 791,460 shares at the value of $1,958,513 based on the most recent closing price.

TPH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.27 for the present operating margin and +19.68 for gross margin. The net margin for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. stands at +6.72. Total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return holds the value 12.50%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 61.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.00. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.73 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.84 and long-term debt to capital is 60.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is 51.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.46.

Previous articleUnderstanding the Risk vs Reward for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)
Next articleWhat’s Behind Infinera Corporation (INFN) Volatile Ride?

Related Articles

Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...

Latest Posts

Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
View Post
Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...
View Post
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $117.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.79...
Read more

Business

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Read more
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
Read more
Business

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.17

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.87 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -0.37%

Nicola Day - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.49 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Read more
Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Share Tumbled 2.39% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.50 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links