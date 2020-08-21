Search
Time to Pay a Little Attention to SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Again

by Melissa Arnold

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.00 and move down -44.28%, while SLQT stocks collected 0.50% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that SelectQuote to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Earnings on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Worth an Investment?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.98 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SLQT Market Performance

SLQT stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.56% and a quarterly performance of -25.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.35% for SLQT stocks with the simple moving average of -15.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLQT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SLQT socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $32 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT stock at the price of $32. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to SLQT stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 15, 2020.

SLQT Stocks -11.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SelectQuote, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.43% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -25.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT went up by +0.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.42. In addition, SelectQuote, Inc. saw -25.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SLQT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.22 for the present operating margin and +69.06 for gross margin. The net margin for SelectQuote, Inc. stands at +21.51. Total capital return value is set at 39.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.46.

Based on SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 8.89. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 6.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 59.39 and long-term debt to capital is 8.28.

Quick Links