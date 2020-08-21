Time to Pay a Little Attention to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Again

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.57 and move down -146.83%, while PEB stocks collected 1.53% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on Third Quarter Operating Trends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Worth an Investment?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) The 36 Months beta value for PEB stocks is at 1.63, while 3 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.58 which is $2.1 above current price. PEB currently has a short float of 7.10% and public float of 128.85M with average trading volume of 2.80M shares.

PEB Market Performance

PEB stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.25% for PEB stocks with the simple moving average of -31.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PEB shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for PEB socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on June 22, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “ Buy” rating to PEB stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

PEB Stocks -1.62% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PEB went up by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.23. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -55.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PEB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.19 for the present operating margin and +17.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at +7.11. Total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return holds the value -2.00%, with -1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 68.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.15 and long-term debt to capital is 68.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 29.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24.