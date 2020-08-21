Search
Home Trending
Trending

Time to Pay a Little Attention to NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) Again

by Daisy Galbraith

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.59 and move down -62.44%, while NBEV stocks collected 1.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that NewAge Delivers $63MM in Q2 Revenue Standalone Before It More Than Doubles With the Upcoming Closing of the Combination With ARIIX

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Worth an Investment?

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) The 36 Months beta value for NBEV stocks is at 1.80, while 2 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for NewAge, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is -$2.21 below current price. NBEV currently has a short float of 11.21% and public float of 88.37M with average trading volume of 3.28M shares.

NBEV Market Performance

NBEV stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of 44.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for NBEV stocks with the simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBEV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NBEV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NBEV socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2019.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBEV stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for NBEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 22, 2019.

Alliance Global Partners gave “Buy” rating to NBEV stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 26, 2019.

NBEV Stocks 18.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NewAge, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NBEV went up by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.97% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.23. In addition, NewAge, Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NBEV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NewAge, Inc. (NBEV), starting from Kapteyn Reginald, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 110,309 shares of NewAge, Inc., valued at $25,650 with the latest closing price.

HAAS TIMOTHY J, the Director of NewAge, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that HAAS TIMOTHY J is holding 479,074 shares at the value of $191,930 based on the most recent closing price.

NBEV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.37 for the present operating margin and +56.89 for gross margin. The net margin for NewAge, Inc. stands at -35.41. Total capital return value is set at -26.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.00. Equity return holds the value -91.20%, with -37.70% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on NewAge, Inc. (NBEV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.58 and long-term debt to capital is 70.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for NewAge, Inc. is 24.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Previous articleWhy Investors Need To Watch Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Related Articles

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...

Latest Posts

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $137.52...
View Post
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
View Post
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Nicola Day - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $347.25 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $204.90 and move up...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $117.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -5.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.79...
Read more

Business

Business

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $470.61 and move up...
Read more
Business

– 151.89 – 154.48: is It Good Range to Buy Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $155.25 and move...
Read more
Business

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.17

Melissa Arnold - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.87 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Fell -0.37%

Nicola Day - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.97 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) grow 1.71% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move...
Read more
Companies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Share Tumbled 2.39% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.50 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.90 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.07 and move...
Read more

Quick Links