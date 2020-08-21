Search
Time to Pay a Little Attention to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Again

by Daisy Galbraith

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.89 and move down -9.89%, while HLF stocks collected 1.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Worth an Investment?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.54 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HLF Market Performance

HLF stocks went up by 1.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of 11.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.66% for HLF stocks with the simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLF stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for HLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 4, 2019.

Pivotal Research Group gave “Buy” rating to HLF stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 2, 2019.

HLF Stocks 1.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.11% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HLF went up by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $49.78. In addition, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. saw 0.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HLF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sold 14,722,025 shares at the price of $48.75 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,505,879 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., valued at $717,698,719 with the latest closing price.

Tartol John, the Director of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., sold 25,000 shares at the value of $39.06 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Tartol John is holding 360,886 shares at the value of $976,500 based on the most recent closing price.

HLF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.91 for the present operating margin and +78.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stands at +6.38. Total capital return value is set at 31.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.83. Equity return holds the value -79.10%, with 10.40% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is 60.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Quick Links