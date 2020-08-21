Time to Pay a Little Attention to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) Again

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went up by 94.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.08 and move down -96.36%, while HJLI stocks collected -13.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Hancock Jaffe Announces One Year Follow-up Data on Two Additional VenoValve Patients

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$0.55 below current price. HJLI currently has a short float of 4.04% and public float of 18.19M with average trading volume of 2.82M shares.

HJLI Market Performance

HJLI stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.08% and a quarterly performance of -22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.56% for HJLI stocks with the simple moving average of 21.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HJLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HJLI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HJLI socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on August 6, 2019.

HJLI Stocks 44.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HJLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.26%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, while the shares surge at the distance of +86.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +43.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HJLI went up by +89.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.94% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3433. In addition, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. saw -48.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HJLI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI), starting from Biodyne Holding, S.A., who sold 5,583 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,355,433 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., valued at $1,731 with the latest closing price.

Biodyne Holding, S.A., the 10% Owner of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., sold 220,000 shares at the value of $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Biodyne Holding, S.A. is holding 3,361,016 shares at the value of $72,600 based on the most recent closing price.

HJLI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -22681.85 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. stands at -24406.74. Total capital return value is set at -365.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -424.30. Equity return holds the value -331.10%, with -150.20% for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI), the company’s capital structure generated 86.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.94 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7,595.38 and long-term debt to capital is 57.37.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 263.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is 1.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.