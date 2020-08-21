Time to Pay a Little Attention to Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Again

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) went up by 9.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.35 and move down -13.81%, while ACEL stocks collected 20.55% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Accel Entertainment, Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Worth an Investment?

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accel Entertainment, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$0.23 below current price. ACEL currently has a short float of 7.28% and public float of 40.25M with average trading volume of 527.48K shares.

ACEL Market Performance

ACEL stocks went up by 20.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.14% and a quarterly performance of 27.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.89% for ACEL stocks with the simple moving average of 15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACEL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACEL shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ACEL socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $11 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

ACEL Stocks 24.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Accel Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +33.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.77% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACEL went up by +20.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.39. In addition, Accel Entertainment, Inc. saw -6.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.