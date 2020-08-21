Technical Traders Must Watch Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and move down -173.01%, while HP stocks collected -6.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Worth an Investment?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) The 36 Months beta value for HP stocks is at 2.17, while 9 of the analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 4 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.16 which is $1.78 above current price. HP currently has a short float of 5.28% and public float of 104.09M with average trading volume of 2.72M shares.

HP Market Performance

HP stocks went down by -6.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly performance of -6.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.04% for HP stocks with the simple moving average of -39.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HP shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HP socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP stock at the price of $13, previously predicting the value of $14. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to HP stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 8, 2020.

HP Stocks -10.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.11%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.55% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.72% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HP went down by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.75. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. saw -61.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), starting from Benson Todd Willard, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 49,297 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., valued at $202,100 with the latest closing price.

Bell John R., the VP, Drilling Subsidiary of Helmerich & Payne, Inc., sold 9,000 shares at the value of $38.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Bell John R. is holding 72,426 shares at the value of $348,034 based on the most recent closing price.

HP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.79 for the present operating margin and +15.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stands at -1.27. Total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return holds the value -10.70%, with -7.30% for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.66 and long-term debt to capital is 11.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is 5.27 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.