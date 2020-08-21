Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) – the Stock that lost -8.54% this week!

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.85 and move down -204.44%, while SLGG stocks collected -8.54% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Oragenics Inc, Fortress Biotech, Super League Gaming, CleanSpark Inc, or iBio Inc?

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Worth an Investment?

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Super League Gaming, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$2.25 below current price. SLGG currently has a short float of 4.87% and public float of 7.05M with average trading volume of 579.24K shares.

SLGG Market Performance

SLGG stocks went down by -8.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.46% and a quarterly performance of -19.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.42% for SLGG stocks with the simple moving average of -17.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for SLGG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SLGG socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGG stock at the price of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SLGG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 18, 2019.

Lake Street gave “Buy” rating to SLGG stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 25, 2019.

SLGG Stocks -10.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Super League Gaming, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLGG went down by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.53. In addition, Super League Gaming, Inc. saw -4.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SLGG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG), starting from JUNG MARK, who bought 916 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,592 shares of Super League Gaming, Inc., valued at $2,061 with the latest closing price.

JUNG MARK, the Director of Super League Gaming, Inc., bought 903 shares at the value of $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that JUNG MARK is holding 42,676 shares at the value of $2,032 based on the most recent closing price.

SLGG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1916.05 for the present operating margin and +11.62 for gross margin. The net margin for Super League Gaming, Inc. stands at -2830.17. Total capital return value is set at -244.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -922.88. Equity return holds the value -202.70%, with -184.60% for asset returns.