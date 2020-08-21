Search
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $149.49 and move down -6.3%, while SWKS stocks collected -5.02% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Skyworks to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Worth an Investment?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.60 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SWKS Market Performance

SWKS stocks went down by -5.02% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.18% and a quarterly performance of 23.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.34% for SWKS stocks with the simple moving average of 24.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Standpoint Research repeating the rating for SWKS shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for SWKS socks in the upcoming period according to Standpoint Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS stock at the price of $150. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to SWKS stocks, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on June 26, 2020.

SWKS Stocks 4.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS went down by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +42.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $142.80. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 16.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SWKS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), starting from TERRY ROBERT JOHN, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $142.30 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,024 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $142,300 with the latest closing price.

GRIFFIN LIAM, the President and CEO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sold 2,500 shares at the value of $142.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that GRIFFIN LIAM is holding 53,116 shares at the value of $356,499 based on the most recent closing price.

SWKS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.39 for the present operating margin and +46.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +25.28. Total capital return value is set at 23.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return holds the value 18.60%, with 15.60% for asset returns.

