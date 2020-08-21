Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) rising towards new 52-week high

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) went up by 10.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.86 and move up 3.19%, while RST stocks collected 10.16% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Rosetta Stone Launches New Program Empowering Emergent Bilinguals in Grades K-6 to Acquire Higher Language Proficiency Levels of English

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Worth an Investment?

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) The 36 Months beta value for RST stocks is at 0.74, while 4 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $29.20 which is -$8.41 below current price. RST currently has a short float of 2.69% and public float of 23.62M with average trading volume of 467.80K shares.

RST Market Performance

RST stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 26.64% and a quarterly performance of 66.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.65% for RST stocks with the simple moving average of 67.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RST stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for RST shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RST socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $18 based on the research report published on April 20, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RST stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for RST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 6, 2019.

Lake Street gave “Buy” rating to RST stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 7, 2019.

RST Stocks 42.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rosetta Stone Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 3.29% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +66.91% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RST went up by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.09% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $26.74. In addition, Rosetta Stone Inc. saw 64.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST), starting from LOGUE GEORGE A, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $14.53 back on Nov 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,600 shares of Rosetta Stone Inc., valued at $14,530 with the latest closing price.

Hulett Mathew N, the Co-President of Rosetta Stone Inc., sold 1,101 shares at the value of $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Hulett Mathew N is holding 50,752 shares at the value of $22,020 based on the most recent closing price.

RST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.08 for the present operating margin and +77.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Rosetta Stone Inc. stands at -7.09. Equity return holds the value 117.40%, with -9.90% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.13 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Rosetta Stone Inc. is 8.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.