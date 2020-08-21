Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.12 and move down -0.21%, while RDFN stocks collected 7.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Redfin Appoints Kerry D. Chandler to Board of Directors

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Worth an Investment?

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) 5 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $40.85 which is -$6.17 below current price. RDFN currently has a short float of 8.68% and public float of 93.93M with average trading volume of 1.45M shares.

RDFN Market Performance

RDFN stocks went up by 7.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of 70.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.73% for RDFN stocks with the simple moving average of 75.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDFN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RDFN socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $36 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Negative” according to the report published on July 28, 2020.

BofA Securities gave “ Underperform” rating to RDFN stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 13, 2020.

RDFN Stocks 17.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Redfin Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN went up by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +155.96% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $42.73. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 122.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RDFN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Redfin Corporation (RDFN), starting from MYLOD ROBERT J JR, who sold 119,250 shares at the price of $44.32 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 119,200 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $5,285,627 with the latest closing price.

KELMAN GLENN, the President and CEO of Redfin Corporation, sold 20,000 shares at the value of $43.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that KELMAN GLENN is holding 1,744,973 shares at the value of $871,546 based on the most recent closing price.

RDFN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -11.31 for the present operating margin and +18.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -10.36. Total capital return value is set at -16.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.22. Equity return holds the value -21.30%, with -11.00% for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.88 and long-term debt to capital is 54.18.