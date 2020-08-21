Regency Centers Corporation (REG) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $70.13 and move down -70.43%, while REG stocks collected -3.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/20 that After 150 days of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the best- and worst-performing stocks

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Worth an Investment?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.06 times of increase in earnings at the present.

REG Market Performance

REG stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of -2.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for REG stocks with the simple moving average of -19.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for REG shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for REG socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $45 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG stock at the price of $44. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to REG stocks, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 22, 2020.

REG Stocks -5.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Regency Centers Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.56% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, REG went down by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.66. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -34.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

REG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Regency Centers Corporation (REG), starting from RAMEY H CRAIG, who sold 1,750 shares at the price of $41.52 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,560 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $72,660 with the latest closing price.

WATTLES THOMAS G, the Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sold 2,074 shares at the value of $45.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that WATTLES THOMAS G is holding 47,879 shares at the value of $95,321 based on the most recent closing price.

REG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.39 for the present operating margin and +41.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +21.88. Total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return holds the value 1.50%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 66.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.00. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.37 and long-term debt to capital is 65.60.

EBITDA value lies at 214.28 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 5.53. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Regency Centers Corporation is 6.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.