Price Trends About Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) You Should Know

by Denise Gardner

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $161.11 and move down -17.77%, while ZBH stocks collected -0.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Worth an Investment?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 834.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ZBH Market Performance

ZBH stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 12.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for ZBH stocks with the simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ZBH shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ZBH socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $162 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH stock at the price of $162. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ In-line” rating to ZBH stocks, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

ZBH Stocks 6.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.87% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH went down by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.20% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $136.47. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. saw -8.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZBH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), starting from Yi Sang, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $125.38 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,506 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., valued at $376,130 with the latest closing price.

Hanson Bryan C, the President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $113.00 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hanson Bryan C is holding 54,568 shares at the value of $113,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ZBH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.13 for the present operating margin and +63.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. stands at +14.18. Total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80. Equity return holds the value 0.30%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.27 and long-term debt to capital is 56.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.86 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is 6.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

