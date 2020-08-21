Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/29/2020

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.23 and move down -10.81%, while PINS stocks collected -1.03% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that PINTEREST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pinterest, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Worth an Investment?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) 10 of the analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Pinterest, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $37.12 which is $2.07 above current price. PINS currently has a short float of 5.30% and public float of 459.04M with average trading volume of 15.88M shares.

PINS Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with the monthly jump of 35.88% and a quarterly performance of 84.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.73% for PINS stocks with the simple moving average of 63.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PINS shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for PINS socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS stock at the price of $42, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave “ Buy” rating to PINS stocks, setting the target price at $44.50 in the report published on August 3, 2020.

PINS Stocks 27.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pinterest, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, while the shares surge at the distance of +40.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +53.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PINS went down by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +67.64% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.52. In addition, Pinterest, Inc. saw 85.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PINS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sold 18,594 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 428,465 shares of Pinterest, Inc., valued at $644,338 with the latest closing price.

Flores Christine, the General Counsel of Pinterest, Inc., sold 36,480 shares at the value of $34.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Flores Christine is holding 294,872 shares at the value of $1,269,879 based on the most recent closing price.

PINS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -121.54 for the present operating margin and +68.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Pinterest, Inc. stands at -119.13. Total capital return value is set at -85.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.57. Equity return holds the value -20.60%, with -17.50% for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Pinterest, Inc. is 4.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.