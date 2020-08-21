Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Gains 0.28% in one Year: What’s Next?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.78 and move down -17.8%, while DOC stocks collected -3.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Physicians Realty Trust Receives Credit Rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Worth an Investment?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.94 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DOC Market Performance

DOC stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of 6.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for DOC stocks with the simple moving average of 0.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DOC socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on April 7, 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “ Neutral” rating to DOC stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

DOC Stocks -0.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Physicians Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.05% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DOC went down by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.08% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.98. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -6.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DOC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), starting from Klein Daniel M, who sold 4,208 shares at the price of $18.04 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,791 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $75,912 with the latest closing price.

THEILER JEFFREY, the EVP – CFO of Physicians Realty Trust, sold 27,200 shares at the value of $18.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that THEILER JEFFREY is holding 149,215 shares at the value of $492,048 based on the most recent closing price.

DOC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.69 for the present operating margin and +35.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +17.34. Total capital return value is set at 1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return holds the value 3.50%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.34. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.71 and long-term debt to capital is 69.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Physicians Realty Trust is 4.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.