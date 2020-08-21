Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.00 and move down -143.9%, while PHUN stocks collected -16.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Phunware Lands Contract Expansion Win with Parkview Health

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Worth an Investment?

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Phunware, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.25 which is -$1.23 below current price. PHUN currently has a short float of 11.36% and public float of 35.39M with average trading volume of 6.33M shares.

PHUN Market Performance

PHUN stocks went down by -16.67% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.23% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.90% for PHUN stocks with the simple moving average of 10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for PHUN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PHUN socks in the upcoming period according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

PHUN Stocks -11.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Phunware, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, while the shares sank at the distance of -21.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.78% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN went down by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.30% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4933. In addition, Phunware, Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PHUN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Phunware, Inc. (PHUN), starting from Manlunas Eric, who sold 21,694 shares at the price of $1.51 back on May 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 112,199 shares of Phunware, Inc., valued at $32,758 with the latest closing price.

Syllantavos George, the Director of Phunware, Inc., sold 8,625 shares at the value of $2.25 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Syllantavos George is holding 72,839 shares at the value of $19,406 based on the most recent closing price.