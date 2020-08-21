Search
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO): Share Surge -3.09% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.48 and move down -376.43%, while MNLO stocks collected -3.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Menlo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Worth an Investment?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.63 which is -$1.57 below current price. MNLO currently has a short float of 7.31% and public float of 141.42M with average trading volume of 4.77M shares.

MNLO Market Performance

MNLO stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.51% and a quarterly performance of -28.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.28% for MNLO stocks with the simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNLO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNLO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for MNLO socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 21, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNLO stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for MNLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “Buy” rating to MNLO stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

MNLO Stocks -11.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.88% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MNLO went down by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -70.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6525. In addition, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MNLO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who bought 2,702,702 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,876,410 shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,999 with the latest closing price.

MNLO Stock Fundamentals

Based on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.01.

Quick Links