Is Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.00 and move down -194.12%, while PRPO stocks collected -15.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Worth an Investment?

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) The 36 Months beta value for PRPO stocks is at 3.16, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Precipio, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is $1.43 above current price. PRPO currently has a short float of 6.64% and public float of 14.41M with average trading volume of 3.98M shares.

PRPO Market Performance

PRPO stocks went down by -15.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 85.03% and a quarterly performance of 198.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for PRPO stocks with the simple moving average of 73.41% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Stocks 40.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Precipio, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 45.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 21.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +109.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +166.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO went down by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.00. In addition, Precipio, Inc. saw 32.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PRPO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Precipio, Inc. (PRPO), starting from Sabet Ahmed Zaki, who bought 281 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Jul 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,207 shares of Precipio, Inc., valued at $270 with the latest closing price.

Sabet Ahmed Zaki, the Chief Operations Officer of Precipio, Inc., bought 169 shares at the value of $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Sabet Ahmed Zaki is holding 4,376 shares at the value of $270 based on the most recent closing price.

PRPO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -300.74 for the present operating margin and +7.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Precipio, Inc. stands at -423.50. Total capital return value is set at -72.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.02.

Based on Precipio, Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 6.96 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -19.88 and long-term debt to capital is 4.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Precipio, Inc. is 3.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.