Is MannKind Corporation (MNKD) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Daisy Galbraith

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.48 and move down -35.52%, while MNKD stocks collected 11.59% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that MannKind Corporation to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

MNKD Market Performance

MNKD stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.91% and a quarterly performance of 36.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for MNKD stocks with the simple moving average of 30.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MNKD shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for MNKD socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 24, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25, 2019.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to MNKD stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 14, 2019.

MNKD Stocks 7.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MannKind Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.49% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD went up by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.79% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6665. In addition, MannKind Corporation saw 41.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MNKD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MannKind Corporation (MNKD), starting from Binder Steven B., who bought 1,522 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 33,265 shares of MannKind Corporation, valued at $1,903 with the latest closing price.

Tross Stuart A, the Chief People & Workpl Officer of MannKind Corporation, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Tross Stuart A is holding 114,720 shares at the value of $6,250 based on the most recent closing price.

MNKD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -73.78 for the present operating margin and +55.62 for gross margin. The net margin for MannKind Corporation stands at -82.34. Equity return holds the value 23.50%, with -47.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for MannKind Corporation is 16.74 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Quick Links