Is Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Melissa Arnold

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.56 and move down -128.21%, while HUSA stocks collected 0.68% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Houston American Energy Provides Operational Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) Worth an Investment?

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) The 36 Months beta value for HUSA stocks is at 0.62, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $137.50 which is -$1.56 below current price. HUSA currently has a short float of 5.99% and public float of 6.12M with average trading volume of 547.18K shares.

HUSA Market Performance

HUSA stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.84% and a quarterly performance of -11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for HUSA stocks with the simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUSA stocks, with C.K. Cooper repeating the rating for HUSA shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for HUSA socks in the upcoming period according to C.K. Cooper is based on the research report published on July 19, 2012.

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 4, 2012.

MLV & Co gave “ Hold” rating to HUSA stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on April 11, 2012.

HUSA Stocks -5.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Houston American Energy Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.42% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA went up by +14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4985. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw -19.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HUSA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -159.12 for the present operating margin and -23.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp. stands at -252.08. Total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63. Equity return holds the value -45.70%, with -41.20% for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.94 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.63 and long-term debt to capital is 3.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.47 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

