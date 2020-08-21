Is FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $45.00

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.07 and move down -17.98%, while FORM stocks collected -2.10% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Worth an Investment?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.82 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FORM Market Performance

FORM stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.87% and a quarterly performance of 15.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.67% for FORM stocks with the simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for FORM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FORM socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM stock at the price of $36, previously predicting the value of $27. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Cowen gave “Market Perform” rating to FORM stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 2, 2020.

FORM Stocks -5.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FormFactor, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FORM went down by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.24. In addition, FormFactor, Inc. saw 7.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FORM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FormFactor, Inc. (FORM), starting from Rhodes Sheri, who sold 2,010 shares at the price of $31.90 back on Jul 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,009 shares of FormFactor, Inc., valued at $64,125 with the latest closing price.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY, the Director of FormFactor, Inc., sold 4,000 shares at the value of $26.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY is holding 17,900 shares at the value of $106,185 based on the most recent closing price.

FORM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.38 for the present operating margin and +38.91 for gross margin. The net margin for FormFactor, Inc. stands at +6.67. Total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return holds the value 9.70%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor, Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.80. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 25.79 and long-term debt to capital is 6.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for FormFactor, Inc. is 6.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.